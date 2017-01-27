Suspect in Lexington hate crime faces weapons charges

LEXINGTON, MA (WHDH) – The Lexington man accused of racially harassing his neighbors and illegally stockpiling dozens of firearms is set to be arraigned on weapons charges.

Suspect Robert Ivarson, 49, was charged earlier this month after what his black neighbors said was a year of racially-charged harassment. Ivarson allegedly threw between 30 and 40 banana peels in his neighbors’ driveway and slashed their car tires. Police said they set up security cameras to catch the suspect and said they caught Ivarson in the act after viewing the footage.

Ivarson now faces new charges after State Police and the bomb squad received a search warrant and raided his home on Tarbell Avenue, where he lives with his parents.

During the raid of his home, officials said they found 83 firearms, including rifles, shot guns and pistols. They also said they recovered 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Ivarson was not licensed to carry any of the weapons found in his home. Also confiscated was a helmet with a swastika on it.

Iverson faces charges of keeping 83 unlicensed guns in his home and garage.

