Suspect in Lynn delivery driver’s murder held without bail

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with killing a food delivery driver in Massachusetts in what police say may have been a case of road rage has been held without bail.

A not guilty plea to a murder charge was entered on behalf of Brian Brito, of Manchester, New Hampshire, at his arraignment Thursday.

Mohammedreza Sina Zangiband was shot multiple times Monday in Lynn while delivering pizza.

Police say security camera footage suggests the shooting may have been sparked by road rage.

The 21-year-old Brito was arrested later Monday when he was pulled over driving a car matching the description of the vehicle from the shooting scene.

Brito’s lawyer refused comment on the specifics of the case, but said her client hid his face in court so as not to affect witness identification.

