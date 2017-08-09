Suspect in Melrose attempted murder due in court

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) — A man wanted for attempted murder in Melrose is set to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested in Westborough, authorities said.

Police said John Ferreira, 54, broke into the Vinton Street home and violently attacked two women over the weekend. Ferreira allegedly used a mallet to attack them. Neighbors told 7News the two women are Ferreira’s mother and sister.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said one of the woman was tied up, and when a second woman came home and intervened, she was attacked as well. Police said Ferreira had been living in the house as well and they believe the two other women were in the process of evicting him.

Police say Ferreira stole a red Toyota Corolla and fled the scene with his dog.

Police caught Ferreira after a four-day manhunt when a police officer in Westborough spotted the stolen car behind a flea market. Officers say he was looking for a place to hide.

The vehicle fled as officers approached, but police were able to stop the car a short time later, and Ferreira was arrested.

Ferreira now faces several charges, including attempted murder.

