FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) — A manhunt in New Hampshire ended when a suspect surrendered to a SWAT team.

Officers took Ryan Brouillard into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home in Concord, New Hampshire. He eventually surrendered to officials.

The search started in Franklin, New Hampshire last week after a domestic dispute.

Heavily armed officers combed through a neighborhood to search for Brouillard.

When officers arrived at the scene of the fight inside a home, they say Brouillard fired a shot.

No one was hurt in the incident.

