Suspect in North End stabbing held on $1 million bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect accused of brutally stabbing a man in the North End on Tuesday was arraigned in court.

Anthony Spinelli, 44, allegedly attacked the man at an apartment complex for the elderly and disabled on Fulton Street. Police said Spinelli and the victim have known each other for the past 15 years.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but is no longer in critical condition and is expected to be OK. Police said Spinelli was also injured in the struggle.

Prosecutors asked that Spinelli be held on $1 million bail because of his criminal history. His attorney thought the number was too high but the judge rejected his argument.

Spinelli is due back in court in January.

