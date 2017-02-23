Suspect in Peabody killings responsible for knifepoint carjacking, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities think a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Peabody is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking.

Police say a man was carjacked outside a Hailey’s restaurant in Middleton at about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a man they believe was 40-year-old Wes Doughty.

Doughty is a suspect in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered home on Farm Avenue. The scene was so grisly that at first police could not tell how many victims there were.

After the carjacking, the suspect drove to Boston’s South End, where the victim escaped.

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Doughty may be driving a gray 2006 Honda Accord four door sedan with license plate 7KLY80.

Another suspect in the slayings, 45-year-old Michael Hebb, has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder charges.

