QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — The suspect accused of stabbing another man over the weekend in Quincy was in court Monday.

The Florida man was arrested on Saturday. Police said he stabbed a 22-year-old man on Rogers Street during a fight.

Police said the victim is in critical but stable condition.

