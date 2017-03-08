Suspect in Rhode Island Rite Aid stabbing due in court Wednesday

WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - A Westport man will face a judge once again on Wednesday in connection with a stabbing at a pharmacy in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Police say Jacob Gallant randomly stabbed an 18-year-old employee eight times before two men took him down Sunday afternoon.

The judge has ordered a psychological evaluation on Gallant and placed him on suicide watch.

 

