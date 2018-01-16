Suspect in Seabrook, N.H. Market Basket robbery arrested

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire arrested a man accused of robbing an elderly woman in the parking lot of a Market Basket in Seabrook on Friday.

Freddy Poisson, 40, was charged with robbery, reckless conduct and simple assault.

Poisson allegedly came up to the woman when she was loading groceries into her car and grabbed her wallet. When the woman tried to stop him, police said Poisson dragged her with his car.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

