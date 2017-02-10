Suspect in shooting that left 9-year-old Boston girl paralyzed held on $300K bail

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with shooting and paralyzing a 9-year-old Boston girl caught in the crossfire of a gang dispute has been held on $300,000 bail.

Not guilty pleas to charges including assault to murder were entered on behalf of 27-year-old Dominique Finch at his arraignment Friday. His bail was revoked in an unrelated case.

Prosecutors say the girl was outside playing at a birthday party at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 9 when she was struck. She remains paralyzed from the waist down.

Finch was arrested Wednesday after an investigation Police Commissioner William Evans says was hindered by uncooperative witnesses. Police instead relied on surveillance images and GPS evidence.

Finch’s attorney argued that the case should be dismissed because prosecutors haven’t presented evidence tying her client to the crime.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)