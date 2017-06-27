Suspect in slayings of sisters to be brought back to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her sister more than five years ago is expected to face a Massachusetts judge this week after he was arrested June 3 in Haiti.

The Suffolk County prosecutor’s office says 35-year-old Jean Weevins Janvier will be moved from New York to Boston for his arraignment Thursday on murder charges. It’s unclear if he’s been assigned a public defender.

Janvier was indicted in 2012. The U.S. Marshals Service says he was captured at his mother’s home in Santo.

He’s charged in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend, 21-year-old Stephanie Emile, and her 23-year-old sister, Judith, at their Boston apartment Nov. 14, 2011 in the historic Dorchester neighborhood. Authorities say responding officers also found a 2-year-old child alive at the apartment.

