Suspect in stolen truck arrested after chase on I-93, Rt. 28

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say an individual behind the wheel of a stolen truck was arrested Tuesday morning after leading state police on a chase that spanned Interstate 93 and Route 28.

State police cruisers responded around 10:45 a.m. to I-93 southbound in Boston to assist MBTA Transit Police with the pursuit of a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck.

The suspect refused to stop and the pursuit continued south to the Braintree split, where troopers deployed stop sticks, according to police.

Police say the driver then exited the highway and continued onto Route 28 in Milton with two flat tires.

The suspect was finally arrested when the pickup truck became disabled.

The suspect’s name has not been released. It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

