Suspect in Stoneham church theft arrested

STONEHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said he stole money from a church donation box in Stoneham last month.

Police said the man used a screwdriver to pry open the locked donation box at St. Patrick’s Church back in February.

The man allegedly stole from the church multiple times, so they were on the lookout. A janitor managed to take pictures of the man as he ran off last month, helping police in their search.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)