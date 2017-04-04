Suspect in Tewksbury carjacking taken into custody

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police says a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Tewksbury has been taken into custody.

Officials had released information on William Tighe, 32, who was wanted in connection with the carjacking.

A woman was carjacked while pumping gas at a Tewksbury gas station on Saturday, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the woman struggling with that attacker and dousing the attacker with gasoline before the he took off. The woman was taken to the hospital.

With the assistance from @LowellPD and @MassStatePolice, TPD has taken Tighe into custody in Lowell. No additional details at this time. https://t.co/BVFNsCY5Ry — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) April 4, 2017

