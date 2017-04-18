Suspect in Vanessa Marcotte murder is not an illegal immigrant, lawyer says

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Court paperwork revealed that the man arrested in connection with the death of Princeton jogger Vanessa Marcotte is a former Fed Ex driver who lived in Worcester.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, was born in Puerto Rico and is a United States citizen, according to the paperwork.

Defense attorney Ed Ryan said he’s heard speculation that his client is an illegal immigrant and he was glad to shoot that down Tuesday.

“Mr. Colon Ortiz is a United States citizen,” Ryan said. “He’s been living in Massachusetts for about a year.”

Ryan said his client came to the United States and Worcester seeking a better life. He said he does not know why some are saying his client is living in the country illegally.

Court papers also indicate Colon-Ortiz has one dependent, but Ryan says his client has a wife and three children that he’s supporting.

Ryan said Colon-Ortiz has never been in trouble before.

“He’s got absolutely no criminal history whatsoever,” Ryan said.

Colon-Ortiz speaks little to no English, according to Ryan. Ryan said he was somehow able to overcome the language barrier at his Fed Ex job with help from co-workers.

Colon-Ortiz was ordered held on $10 million bail. He is slated to return to court on May 24.

