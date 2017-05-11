Suspect in violent Fitchburg road rage released on bail

FITCHBURG, MA (WHDH) - A man arrested Wednesday for allegedly confronting another driver in a road rage attack caught on video in Fitchburg was released on bail.

Michael Bryce, of Leominster, appeared in court Thursday to answer to several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon. A judge ordered the 53-year-old held on $2,500 bail.

The incident happened on Main Street and Kyle Dooling said he filmed the entire thing on his cellphone. Dooling claims he was trying to get a look at Bryce’s license plate number after he hit his bumper.

In the video, Dooling said Bryce pulled over and got out of his truck before punching the back window of Dooling’s car, close to where his young daughter was sitting.

“He just went nuts. Just came running up to the car, tried to smash my window. My daughter was in the backseat,” said Dooling.

Bryce could be seen in the video making obscene gestures, spitting and using vulgar language. After he got back in his pickup truck, he allegedly rear-ended Dooling’s car before driving off. Dooling gave the video to police and Bryce was arrested.

A friend of Bryce’s was in court and said Dooling cut them off before the video started rolling.

“Mikey was provoked, that’s why Mikey did what he did,” said Richard Watson. “The guy did things to make Mikey mad.”

Prosecutors said the video was alarming and disturbing and that making threats in broad daylight was uncalled for. Bryce was ordered to surrender his driver’s license and not to operate a car.

As Bryce walked into the court room, cameras were rolling. He was caught yelling, “I’m innocent. The truth will set me free.”

