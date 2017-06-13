Suspect killed after officer-involved shooting at NH state liquor store

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a man has died after being shot by a New Hampshire State Trooper at a state liquor store in Hampton.

The New Hampshire Attorney General said in a news conference Tuesday evening that Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, died at a local hospital after being shot by one or two state troopers.

Officials say Jones may have stolen and later crashed a neighbor’s truck, and Jones might have been intoxicated. A BOLO was issued, at which point an officer noticed Jones at the liquor store and confronted him.

The rest area on the southbound side of the highway was closed off to the public during the incident.

The troopers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave as per standard protocol.

Officials are currently looking at surveillance footage from the store as they investigate the incident.

