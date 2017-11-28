Suspect on loose after crashing van into pool in Revere

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police said a suspect is on the run after leading them on a chase that ended when the robber crashed a van into a swimming pool in Revere.

Police said the suspect was involved in an armed robbery in Everett earlier Tuesday evening. The suspect then led police on a chase before getting to Butler Street and seeing it was a dead-end. The suspect then crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard swimming pool.

No one was in the backyard at the time and police said no one was injured. The suspect climbed out of the van and fled on foot.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

