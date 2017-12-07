Suspect on the run after shooting near after-school program in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police said he was shot in Chelsea.

The shooting happened on Shawmut Street near an after-school program. The program was briefly put on lockdown.

Police said the 35-year-old victim ran and collapsed outside a convenience store. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was last seen running off towards Suffolk Street. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a red jacket.

