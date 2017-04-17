Suspect remains at large after child dies in Milford hit-and-run

MILFORD, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police continue to search for the driver who struck and killed a young boy in Milford over the weekend before taking off.

The child, identified as 4-year-old Jonathan Loja, was struck just before 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday in Milford. Family members said Jonathan was from Framingham and was playing with other children in the yard of a home on Water Street after a cookout.

Police said the driver continued on without stopping after hitting Jonathan, who may have dropped a toy in the street.

Police released surveillance images of a bright red Scion xB with tinted windows and black wheels they believe was involved. The vehicle may also have some front-end damage.

Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin had a message for the suspect: “Give us a call. We’re coming for you.”

Family members said Jonathan loved the character Woody from the movie “Toy Story” and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They said his parents plan to lay him to rest in their native home of Ecuador.

“Can you please turn yourself in? We need justice, this little boy didn’t deserve to pass away,” said relative Raquel Tacuri, when asked what she would like to say to the driver.

Police said the car’s model and color was a special edition and there are not many of them around. Anyone who sees the car is asked to call the Milford Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Loja’s honor.

