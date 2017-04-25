Suspect shot and killed after police pursuit in California

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (WHDH) — Police said a suspect was shot and killed by officers at the end of a pursuit in California.

The chase ended in a parking lot in Bellflower. Police said officers opened fire as the car turned around the drove towards the police cruisers.

The driver was killed in the shooting. The passenger surrendered. Police are now investigating the use of deadly force.

