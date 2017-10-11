Suspect smashes through 2nd-floor window of NYC comic book store

NEW YORK (WHDH) — A shoplifting suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after police said he jumped through the second-floor window of a comic book store in midtown Manhattan.

Police said the 24-year-old man made the jump after trying to steal a comic book. Witnesses said it looked like something out of a movie.

“He basically broke through the window, he just came through the window,” said one witness.

When the man landed on the concrete below, he was bruised and bloody but conscious enough to crawl down the street. Police said they then caught up to him and arrested him.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. People in the area said this is not the first time he has tried shoplifting.

