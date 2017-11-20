Suspect sought after armed carjacking near Briggs Nursery in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a reported carjacking in North Attleboro on Monday.

According to police, the suspect showed a gun and stole a vehicle from the victim’s home, which is located next to Briggs Nursery on Kelley Boulevard.

The vehicle has since been recovered, according to reports. The vehicle belonged to a woman in her 70s, who owns the business.

The victim’s son says she is “shaken to the core.” Employees at the nursery say they are shocked by the incident.

Massachusetts State Police say they are assisting local police in the investigation.

No arrests have been made. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

