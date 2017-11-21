NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a reported carjacking in North Attleboro Monday.

According to police, the suspect showed a gun and stole a vehicle from the victim’s home, which is located next to Briggs Nursery on Kelley Boulevard.

The vehicle has since been recovered, according to reports. The vehicle belonged to a 78-year-old woman who owns the business, which is next to her home.

The victim’s son said she is “shaken to the core.” Employees at the nursery said they are shocked by the incident.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting local police in the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

