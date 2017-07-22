Suspect sought after armed robbery at Tewksbury smoke shop

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police say they are looking for leads after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Tewksbury.

Surveillance footage from inside the 38 Smoke Shop on Main Street shows a man dressed in all black sprinting into the store and trying to jump over the counter before being shoved by a clerk.

That clerk says the man then said, “Give me all the money,” before pulling a knife.

The clerk told 7News he handed over about $800, and the robber fled the scene.

“I was not prepared for this to happen to me,” said the clerk, Kinner Adhwylu, who also said he thought it was all a joke at first.

Police have released video of the incident in the hopes of identifying the suspect.

Adhwylu says he was shaken up by the incident but was back at work today.

“It’s ok,” he said. “It’s part of life. You have to fight on your own.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tewksbury Police.

