Suspect sought after assault at Stoughton YMCA

STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Stoughton Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked and seriously injured someone at the YMCA in town.

Police said a fight broke out on the basketball court last Monday at the YMCA on Central Street. When the victim tried breaking it up, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face. The victim suffered a broken jaw.

The suspect took off before officers responded to the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic or light-skinned-black man. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build, bald, bearded and has tattoos on his left arm.

The victim was not identified. The incident is under investigation.

The Old Colony YMCA Stoughton has released a statement following the incident:

“No further occurrences have arisen since we became aware of this matter. We wish the individual that was injured a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return the Y. Old Colony YMCA takes the health and well-being of our members very seriously.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information is asked to contact police at 781-344-2424.

