LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Lynn are looking for suspects after a man was found dead in his home early Sunday morning.

The man’s body was found by police, who arrived at the scene on Curwin Circle at around 2 a.m. Sunday. He has been identified as 34-year-old Pedro Carrillo. His death is being investigated as ahomicide.

A man on the scene was taken into custody at around noon Sunday but police would not say if it was related to Carrillo’s death.

Family and friends told 7News they were too distraught to talk about Carrillo’s death.

