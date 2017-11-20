Suspect sought after reported carjacking in North Attleboro

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are currently searching for a suspect after a reported carjacking in North Attleboro on Monday.

According to police, the suspect reportedly showed a gun and stole a vehicle from Briggs Nursery on Kelley Boulevard.

According to reports, that vehicle has since been recovered. No arrests have been made.

State Police say they are assisting local police in the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

