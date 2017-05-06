Suspect sought after robbery at Belmont dry cleaners

BELMONT, MA (WHDH) - A robbery at a dry cleaners in Belmont was caught on camera on Friday.

Police say a suspect broke into the shop at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, stealing money.

The suspect was shown wearing a hooded sweatshirt and jeans with his face covered.

That suspect is reportedly still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Belmont Police.

