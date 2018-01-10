Suspect sought in home invasion in Goffstown, NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person who they say was trespassing at a home.

Officials released this sketch of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Investigators say the man walked into a home on Warren Avenue before he was confronted by a resident.

Police say he then drove off in an SUV with Massachusetts license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Goffstown Police.

