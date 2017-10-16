Suspect steals $1,000 from safe at Five Guys restaurant

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The person who broke into a Five Guys restaurant in Connecticut over the weekend wanted more than a burger.

Police in Norwich report that someone broke into the eatery at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday and removed about $1,000 from a safe where cash receipts are locked.

The manager who arrived for work at about 9 a.m. discovered the theft and called police.

There have been no arrests but police are asking anyone with information about the theft or who may have seen something suspicious near the restaurant in the early morning hours to contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)