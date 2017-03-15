Suspect wanted for attacking store clerk in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Dartmouth are looking for a man who allegedly got into a fight with a Cumberland Farms clerk late Tuesday.

Police said the man walked into the store at the intersection of State Road and Slocum Road and bought a soda. He then allegedly told the clerk he lost his wallet.

Police said the man and the clerk searched for the wallet but could not find it. The man then allegedly tried to go behind the counter, where the clerk had to fight him off.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Dartmouth Police at 508-910-1733.

