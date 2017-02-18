Suspect wanted in hit-and-run in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in West Bridgewater are searching for the driver who they said took off after hitting another car Saturday night.

Police said they had been pursuing the suspect for not stopping for officers. During the chase, police said the suspect struck the other car on the Brockton line.

The person in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital.

West Bridgewater Police and K9 officers are now searching for the driver.

