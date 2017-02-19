Suspect wanted in Lancaster armed robbery

LANCASTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Lancaster.

Surveillance shows the suspect walking into the building and up to the register. The suspect is seen wearing sunglasses and a red hooded sweatshirt and fled the scene in a tan or gray sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 978-368-1411.

