Suspect who fled police and hit cruisers arrested, charged

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested and charged a Rhode Island man who rammed into multiple unmarked police cars trying to escape arrest.

Twenty-seven-year-old Vincent D’Ambra, of Coventry, was taken into custody by state police from West Warwick police early Thursday. The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uugy7U ) police were originally trying to arrest him as part of an ongoing investigation.

In D’Ambra’s escape attempt, he led police on a chase and hit multiple unmarked police vehicles with his car.

He then tried to escape on foot and was later caught. He was held overnight at state police headquarters and faces a number of felony charges, including indecent solicitation of a child, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

It was not immediately known if D’Ambra had legal representation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)