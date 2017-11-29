Suspected bank robber arrested after leading police on chase from Revere to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected bank robber who led police on a wild chase from Revere to downtown Boston was arrested Wednesday after he was found hiding in a porta-potty.

State police arrested the suspect around 1 p.m. near the TD Garden after investigators say he held up East Boston Savings Bank on Squire Road and made off with $1,000.

A Revere police officer crashed into the suspect’s car in an attempt to end the pursuit, but the man then fled on foot and ran up the Leverett off ramp near Nashua Street, according to police.

Police say the suspect was seen ditching clothing as he tried to evade capture. Local police and state troopers eventually caught up with him at a nearby commuter rail parking lot.

“I believe there were some porta-potties and they were searching the area. They saw one that was on red and he was in there,” Revere Chief James Guido said.

Sky7 was over the scene, when the suspect was handcuffed and on the ground, then transported to a police vehicle.

The Revere officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The chase started around 12 p.m. when police spotted the suspect’s getaway car on the streets of Revere. Revere police, state police and Transit police all assisted in the pursuit.

A damaged Revere police cruiser and the suspect’s car were towed away from the scene for processing.

Sources tell 7News that a dye pack exploded inside a bag of money that the suspect made off with. The suspect allegedly passed a note to a bank teller, saying he was armed with a gun and a bomb. The threat proved to be false.

Officials say the suspect, who has not been identified, may be linked to several unsolved bank robberies in the area.

He was taken to the Revere Police Department, where he was booked and charged.

