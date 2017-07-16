Suspected drunken driver causes 4 crashes on Route 28, police say

NORTH READING, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of causing four crashes Saturday night along Route 28 in North Reading appeared in Woburn District Court on Monday to answer to a slew of charges.

Joel Mann, 25, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, speeding and resisting arrest.

Authorities responded to the stretch of road after receiving several reports about a driver that was operating erratically.

Police said Mann is responsible for causing four crashes on Route 28. They said officers were forced to use a taser in order to arrest Mann because he was resisting arrest.

Several officers were called to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mann will return to court at a later date.

