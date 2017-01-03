KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say more than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the south of the country.

Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said Wednesday that a guard was killed and an inmate was wounded in a gunbattle when dozens of gunmen stormed the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city before dawn on Wednesday.

Kidapawan police chief Superintendent Leo Ajero says two prisoners of the 132 who escaped had been recaptured and army troops and police were searching for the others.

