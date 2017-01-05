Suspects in fatal Orange home invasion due in court

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two people charged with killing a 95-year-old Massachusetts man and seriously injuring his wife during a home invasion are scheduled to be arraigned.

Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith, both of Athol, are expected to be arraigned on several charges including murder and attempted murder on Thursday in Franklin Superior Court.

Authorities say the 23-year-old Hart and the 27-year-old Smith killed Thomas Harty and seriously injured his wife during an Oct. 5 home invasion in Orange. His wife, 77-year-old Joanna Fisher, died in November.

Prosecutors say the suspects wanted to steal a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts and avoid charges in an unrelated case. They were apprehended in Virginia days after the home invasion.

Both have been held without since pleading not guilty at their district court arraignments.

