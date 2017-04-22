Suspects sought after man killed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for suspects after a deadly shooting in Roxbury Friday night.

Officers with K-9 dogs combed the area around 180 Ruggles searching for clues after finding a young man who was shot and killed.

“Our officers are currently in an active investigation,” said Boston Police Superintendent William Gross. “They’re actively canvassing the neighborhood, looking for any video, any clues, any evidence.”

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. Police say they received several 9-1-1 calls about shots fired on Ruggles Street.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the building. Police say the victim is 18-20 years old, and they don’t know why he was shot.

“You can be assured that we’re looking at this from all angles,” Gross said, “personal dispute, gang involved…we don’t know, but we’re looking at all angles.”

While they piece together the clues, they’re asking the community for help in finding the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

