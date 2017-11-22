QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are searching for a pair of suspects after an elderly woman was brutally attacked, bloodied and robbed outside her Wollaston apartment over the weekend.

Officers responded Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to 91 Clay Street for a report of a resident who was knocked down and robbed of her purse. They found a 92-year-old woman with blood on her knuckles and dirt on her pants, according to police.

The victim, Doris Prendiville, told police that she had used her walker to travel from her apartment to a CVS on Beale Street to purchase the Boston Sunday Globe. On her return trip, Prendiville said someone came out of nowhere, pushed her, threw her and her walker to the ground, took her purse and ran away.

Prendiville said an unidentified woman, who police believe is an accomplice to the crime, assisted her back to the lobby of her Clay Street apartment, where she was helped by other residents and called police.

Prendiville described the attacker as a white man in his 30s, average height and weight, with facial hair. He was said to be wearing a hat “with a brim,” with pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

As the incident was unfolding, police say a resident on Old Colony Avenue spotted a man walk from the CVS to a dumpster behind a nearby apartment building. The resident later found a pocketbook in the dumpster after the man had fled. The bag contained the victim’s wallet.

Police say the pocketbook was returned to Prendiville, who said she was missing about $30-$50. Prendiville was transported to the hospital with a broken sternum.

“Doris is a sweetheart. God love her. She is so nice,” said John Stanton, who lives in Predniville’s building.

Predniville remains hospitalized at this time, where she is said to be recovering.

“She’s in considerable pain, but her spirits are very good,” said Predniville’s daughter. “She is focused on recovery.”

The unidentified woman who assisted Prendiville was caught on surveillance video walking with the suspect just prior to the assault. She was seen wearing a Harley Davidson sweatshirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to contact police.

