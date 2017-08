CONWAY, Ark. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the suspects who used a forklift to steal an ATM from a bank in Arkansas.

Police said the forklift was used to rip the ATM from its foundation at the bank. The robbery caused extensive damage to the building in the process.

Police shared the video on Facebook are asking for help in locating the suspects.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)