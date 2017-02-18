Suspects wanted in hit-and-run in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police in West Bridgewater are searching for two suspects in a car who allegedly took off after hitting a van Saturday night.

The suspects were allegedly being pursued for not stopping for officers. During the chase, police said the suspect behind the wheel struck a van on the Brockton line. Police said they drove a short distance and ditched the heavily-damaged car before fleeing on foot.

The person in the van that was hit was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

West Bridgewater Police and K9 officers are now searching near Samuel Avenue for the suspects.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)