DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A suspicious death at a home in Durham on the outskirts of the University of New Hampshire campus has been ruled a homicide.
The state attorney general’s office says an autopsy Sunday determined that 22-year-old Michael Barrett, of Dover, was fatally stabbed.
Barrett was found dead early Saturday morning at a home in the town. Authorities say Barrett was visiting the home. It was not immediately known if he was a University of New Hampshire student. However, a spokesperson for UNH told 7News that he did not attend the university.
Authorities say part of the investigation into Barrett’s death includes whether the incident involved the use of self-defense.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)