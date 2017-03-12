DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A suspicious death at a home in Durham on the outskirts of the University of New Hampshire campus has been ruled a homicide.

The state attorney general’s office says an autopsy Sunday determined that 22-year-old Michael Barrett, of Dover, was fatally stabbed.

Barrett was found dead early Saturday morning at a home in the town. Authorities say Barrett was visiting the home. It was not immediately known if he was a University of New Hampshire student. However, a spokesperson for UNH told 7News that he did not attend the university.

Authorities say part of the investigation into Barrett’s death includes whether the incident involved the use of self-defense.

UPDATE: NH AG says autopsy found Michael Barrett died of a stab wound. It's a homicide investigation, but self-defense possible, AG says. — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) March 12, 2017

