Suspicious death in Nashua ruled a homicide

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A suspicious death in Nashua has been ruled a homicide.

Police responding to a requested welfare check at an apartment in the city on Friday night found the body of 45-year-old Javier Rivera Afanador.

Authorities say an autopsy has determined that Afanador died of blunt force trauma to the head.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities say there’s no indication that there’s any risk to the public.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)