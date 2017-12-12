‘Suspicious death’ investigated after body found in burning car at Worcester cemetery

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Worcester say they are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found Tuesday in a burning car at a cemetery in the city.

Emergency crews responded at around 8:30 a.m. to Hope Cemetery for a report of a car fire and found a sedan engulfed in flames in the back of the cemetery.

Firefighters were called to the scene and they extinguished the blaze. Officers then discovered charred human remains inside the burned out car, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the death. The medical examiner was called to remove the body.

The car has since been towed away from the scene for further examination. The body has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

