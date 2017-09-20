Suspicious death investigation underway after body found on Billerica roadside

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex District Attorney’s office says a suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found on the roadside in Billerica on Wednesday.

The body of an adult man was found Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Dean Street near Concord Road.

There was no additional information on the victim immediately available.

Concord Road was closed for a period of time Wednesday morning as authorities investigated the incident. The road has since reopened.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

