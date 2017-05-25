‘Suspicious device’ found in Reading backyard, detonated

READING, MA (WHDH) - A quick burst and then smoke as a bomb squad detonated a suspicious device in Reading.

Early Wednesday evening police say a man came home to find what appeared to be a pipe bomb in his backyard.

To be safe, police evacuated about 20 homes near Rachel Road.

A robot was sent into the backyard to investigate the device. State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were also on scene.

It is unknown how the device ended up in the backyard.

Police said there is no danger to the public and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

