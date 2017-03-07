Suspicious device found on commuter rail tracks in Concord

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Concord said they have found a suspicious device on the commuter rail tracks in the town.

Officials said crews responded to the Concord MBTA station on Sudbury Road shortly before 6 p.m. and found suspicious bottles on the tracks.

Officials said Fitchburg Train 494 was stopped in South Acton due to police activity in Concord.

Police have put a hold on train traffic in and out of Concord. Significant delays are expected.

Police are at the scene and investigating.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

