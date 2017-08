READING, Mass. (WHDH) — The all-clear was given in Reading Wednesday after a suspicious package was found on Main Street.

State Police and the bomb squad were all on the scene for the investigation.

Main Street and all the businesses in the downtown area were evacuated but have since reopened.

